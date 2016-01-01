Red Oak Fire Rescue Monthly Report

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

The following information was obtained from the Monthly Fire Rescue Report prepared by Chief Eric Thompson submitted to City Council at the Aug. 8 meeting.

August statistics

(1.) City: Passenger Vehicle Fire-4, Grass Fire-1, Outside Rubbish, Trash or Waste Fire-1, Hazardous Condition-1, Power Line Down-2, Person in Distress-1, Lock Out-2, Smoke/Odor Removal-1, Public Service Assistance-1, Public Service-2, Assist Invalid-3, Unauthorized Burning-1, Cover Assignment, Standby, Move Up-2, Good Intent Call-2, Dispatched and Cancelled in Route-5, False Alarm/False Call-4, Smoke Detector Activation, No Fire-1.

(2.) ESD #4: Passenger Vehicle Fire-1, Grass Fire-3, Outside Rubbish, Trash or Waste Fire-1, Person in Distress-1, Assist Invalid-1, Unauthorized Burning-2, Cover Assignment, Standby, Move Up-2, Dispatched and Cancelled in Route-4, No Incident Found On Arrival-1, Authorized Controlled Burning-2,

Rescue & emergency medical service

(1.) City: Emergency Medical Service Other-1, EMS Call, Excluding Vehicle Accident with Injuries-113, Motor Vehicle Accident With Injuries-11, Motor Vehichle/Pedestrian Accident-1, Motor Vehicle Accident With No Injuries-6.

(2.) ESD#4: EMS Call, Excluding Vehicle Accident With Injuries-35, Motor Vehicle Accident with Injuries-1, Motor Vehicle Accident with No Injuries-1.

Fire operations summary

The average total response time for August for fire apparatus was 5:12. Approximately 11% of the total call volume represents simultaneous calls requiring units to respond to areas outside their base districts, which inevitably results in increased response times. Total Fire & EMS calls for service for the month was 224. For the month of August, we averaged 1.77 fire calls per day and 5.45 EMS calls per day for an overall daily average of 7.23 calls per day.

The Department gave nine mutual aid responses in August to the Ellis County Fire Marshal’s Office, Lancaster, Glenn Heights and Waxahachie. The Department received three mutual aid responses from Glenn Heights and Ovilla.

In July $1075 was generated in CO Inspections, Plan Reviews, Group Home Inspections and Burn Permits.