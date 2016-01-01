Red Oak City Council meeting held November 14

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

The regular monthly meeting of the Red Oak City Council was held Nov. 14 at the Red Oak Municipal Center.

Mayor Alan Hugley gave the invocation and led the Pledge of Allegiance.

Hugley proclaimed November as National Home Health, Palliative Care and Hospice Care Month.

Consent agenda items approved at the meeting included: Minutes from Oct. 11 regular meeting, an ordinance amending the Fiscal year 2016-2017 Official Budget, a resolution approving the amended rules and regulations for the Red Oak Municipal Center, a resolution declaring expectation to reimburse expenditures with proceeds of future debt and a resolution approving terms and conditions of the purchase of one dump truck and three police vehicles.

The following public hearings were held: (1.) To consider approving a zoning change to allow for a 150’ monopole communication tower located south of Red Oak Rd. and west of SH 342 requested by Danny Douthit. (2.) To consider a zoning change to allow for an accessory building for the Snowflake Donuts at 107 S. SH 342 requested by Kim S. Heng. (3.) To consider a zoning change to allow for additional improvements to Nail Business Park located south of Ovilla Rd. and east of SH342. (4.) To consider a zoning change to allow for additional development regulations for the Arby’s Restaurant located at 125 E. Ovilla Rd.

All four items discussed in the public hearings were approved by council.

During regular session the following items were approved: Three project orders with Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc. as part of the Master Agreement for continuing professional services for the preparation of constructions plans and specifications and construction administrative service for the utility relocation for the widening of FM 664 and a capital improvement park expense for a Fit-Tra9l System and two stationary exercise equipment units for Watkins Park.

The council accepted the resignation of Scott Webster from the Parks and Recreation Commission.