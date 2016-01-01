Red Oak 2016 Fall Festival to be held Saturday, Oct. 29

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

The City of Red Oak’s Fall Festival, hosted by the Red Oak Parks and Recreation Commission, will be held Oct. 29 from 4-8 p.m. at Watkins Park.

As with all city sponsored events, no pets will be allowed inside the park during the Festival and children must be accompanied by an adult.

This year’s event will feature the Little Mr. and Miss. Red Oak Contest beginning at 4 p.m.

Food vendors, a trunk or treat area, the hay maze, hay ride, bounce houses and carnival games sponsored by the Oaks Fellowship will offer something for all ages.

Costume contests hosted by the Red Oak Lions Club and sponsored by Citizens National Bank will begin judging at 5:00 p.m. with ages 0-3, 5:30 ages 4-7, 6:00 p.m. ages 8-12 and 6:30 p.m. ages 13 and up.

The event will also host a canned good drive to benefit the North Ellis County Outreach.