Principal’s Report for September

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

Each month at the meeting of the Red Oak Independent School District Board of Trustees, a principal from a different campus is chosen to present a report to board members on their school. Eastridge Elementary Principal Michelle Owen presented the following report at the Sept. 19 meeting.

This year at Eastridge we have chosen the theme “Our Journey Starts Here”.

As we continue on our quest to revolutionize the classroom, we feel it is important to not only grow and challenge our students, but to also grow and challenge ourselves. Our Pre-service began by looking at how quickly our world has evolved so far and the potential for the future. Teachers viewed videos of how the world around has changed from the past to the present and to the future. We shared thoughts and initial impressions of our ever changing world. Throughout the week, we continued to explore how we could revolutionize our classrooms. Teachers researched in small groups the various learning spaces researched by David Thornburg. Each group presented their findings in their own way. Some teachers created a presentation using technology, some teachers chose to act out their learning space, and others chose to draw the learning space. While every group chose a different method of presenting the information, one thing was clear, we were learning about the spaces and how they could benefit our students. The rest of the week was filled with ways to integrate technology and learning spaces into our classrooms to enhance the learning and engagement of students.

Teachers across the campus have begun incorporating various technology applications and learning spaces in their classroom. Students are collaborating in watering holes in various classrooms, while other students prefer working independently in caves. Campfires can be seen across the campus as well. A campfire is when an expert of a topic shares information to a group. Teachers are pushing themselves to let students lead more and more of the campfires. While we are still learning about learning spaces we are off to a great start in thinking about the spaces in our environment and how we utilize those spaces with our students.

Technology usage has increased campus wide as well. Teachers are utilizing digital response methods for students to respond to questions. While in the past, one student could speak or answer at a time. With the use of digital response, students can answer simultaneously. For students, those who at one time were reluctant to answer in a group setting now can still have a voice through posting their response digitally. While other students who love contributing to the lesson, have the opportunity to respond to every question as opposed to waiting for a turn. For teachers, they can now instantly get feedback from the entire class, instead obtaining feedback from just a few. Many classrooms have created digital portfolios for the students in the classroom as well. Parents have commented and praised the classroom teachers who are utilizing this. Parents have stated how much they love the digital portfolios because they can see what they children are working on and different assignments throughout the day while they are at work.

Teachers are using other applications as well. Chatterpix is another favorite app used by teachers. Students can take a picture of anything, record themselves talking about the picture, and then make the picture “talk” with their recording. Some examples that I’ve seen throughout the building are:

• In a social studies lesson, students learned about different regions of the United States. The students took pictures of a map of the region they were studying and recorded themselves explaining important information about that region. Students were able to show the teacher what they knew about the regions in an engaging way.

• In a fourth grade writing class, students used Chatterpix to explain the writing process.

• In the Learning Commons, students used Chatterpix to read selections from literature with expression.

• SeeSaw is an application that teachers are using to create digital portfolios for their students.

Throughout the year, we plan on learning more and more how learning spaces and various technology applications can improve instruction in the classroom to better help our students be successful.