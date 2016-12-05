Local groups granted funds through HILCO’s Operation Round Up® Program

ITASCA – Operation Round Up® is a voluntary program in which residential members of HILCO Electric Cooperative, Inc. sign up to have their electric bills rounded upward to the next dollar.

Every month, those additional pennies, nickels and dimes are added to a special fund.

Money from that fund is then distributed to local qualifying organizations with the community.

The most that any member’s account would donate in a twelve month period is $11.88. That’s a small investment for such a huge return!

The Operation Round Up® Trust Board, comprised of representatives from all of the HILCO districts, meets once a quarter to review applications and to decide how the funds are to be allocated.

At their October meeting, HILCO Electric’s Trust Board voted to disburse $10,285.00 to six organizations in the HILCO service area.

These funds were donated during the third quarter of 2016.

Grant checks were presented on Thursday, Oct. 27 at the Itasca HILCO office. On hand to help with the presentation were HILCO Electric Board of Directors.

The following organizations were recipients of the third quarter funds disbursements:

• Campfire Creek Therapeutic Riding Center, Inc. – Waxahachie – $2,200 scholarship assistance for Fall 2016 session

• Common Ground Ministries – Waxahachie – $800 - food/snacks for children

• Waxahachie Senior Citizens Center, Inc. – Midlothian – $1,872 – exercise equipment.

Since the Operation Round Up® program began in 2001, over $707,247.63 has been returned to communities within the HILCO service area.

This has been made possible from the generosity of residential members who have voluntarily opted to participate monthly in the program.

Members may have their names added to or removed from the program by calling HILCO at 254-687-2331 or 800-338-6425. Members can also sign up for the program online at http://hilco.coop/community-programs/operation-round-up

The next deadline for Operation Round Up® is noon Dec. 15.

Applications are available online at www.hilco.coop, or can be picked up at one of the three HILCO offices located at 115 E. Main in Itasca, 4581 FM 933 in Whitney or 300A Silken Crossing in Midlothian. Organizations can contact Jill Huggins, HILCO Executive Assistant, for more information at 254-687-2331 or 800-338-6425, extension 1142.