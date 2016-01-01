Lions to host 4th Annual Clay Shoot Tournament

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

The Red Oak Lions Club will host its Fourth Annual Clay Shoot Tournament Oct. 8 at the Ellis County Sportsman’s Club in Waxahachie.

This tournament has been likened to a golf tournament with guns. There will be several stations and 100 targets in the actual tournament plus extra shooting games such Flush and Hit the Colored Clay. The event also includes a raffle for a choice of one of two new shotguns.

One Lions Club representative said “We are excited to host our fourth Clay Shoot Tournament and are happy to say that lunch will be provided by Outback Steakhouse this year. Doug Hunt of Access Self Storage is participating as our title sponsor for the second year in a row. We are anxious for a big turnout.”

Teams can have up to five shooters and registration is $75 per shooter which includes a light breakfast and lunch. Each participant must supply their own gun, ammo, vest, eye and ear protection.

NSCA Rules will apply and participants are allowed to bring their own golf carts or four wheelers to the tournament if they wish.

Proceeds will help support Red Oak Lions Club charities and projects such as eye exams and glasses for needy Red Oak ISD students, sending local children to Texas Lions Camp for Children with Disabilities free of charge, ROHS Project Success, North Ellis County Outreach and many other local organizations.

Registration and check in will begin at 9 a.m. with tournament starting at 10:00 a.m. To pre-register or find out ways you and your business can participate, contact John Hawkins at 214-354-1297, email hawkfam@aircanopy.net or Pete Anderson at 972-617-7029.