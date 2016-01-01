Larry Pierce named ROISD Employee of the Month

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

Larry “Rusty” Pierce was named Red Oak Independent School District Superintendent’s Employee of the Month at the regular November meeting of the ROISD Board of Trustees. He received a recognition statue from the District and a monetary gift from the ROISD Education Foundation.

Pierce has been employed by ROISD as a custodian for 15 years.

In his introduction of Pierce, Superintendent Dr. Scott Niven quoted colleagues as saying Rusty is a very hard, dependable worker. He does anything he is asked and goes above and beyond.

Pierce and wife Sandy who works in Studen Nurtrition have three children, Whitney, Dakota and Savanna and four grandchildren, Talyn, Isiah, Jordan, Tyler and Aria.

In his spare time he enjoys spending time with his family.

When asked of his reaction to being named Superintendent’s Employee of the Month Pierce replied “I was very excited and proud.”