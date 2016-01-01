Lady Hawks Volleyball Spotlight

HAILEY HUNT (#3), FRESHMAN HITTER

Q: What do you like most about being part of the Lady Hawks volleyball team?

A: What I like most about the Lady Hawks Volleyball team would be the level of support. We are constantly going out of our way for one another on and off the court, not because we have to, but because that's just what you do for family.

Q: What are your goals for this season?

A: My goals this season are to work hard at becoming the very best player that my teammates need me to be. I want to see my team be successful and even more I'd like to be a large contributor.

Q: How has volleyball helped your leadership skills?

A: Volleyball has helped me with my leadership skills by forcing me to handle business on and off the court. In a game it might be that one kill we need to side out or in class I might need to make an A on a test so I can play, but at the end of the day it must be done so I can do what I love most, winning.

Q: Who is someone that has inspired you over your high school career?

A: My biggest inspiration would be my parents, their constant support has allowed me to set higher goals and to thrive to be the best athlete possible.

Q: What word would you use to describe Red Oak Lady Hawks volleyball?

A: Passionate. We wake up at 6 in the morning and work early hours, after school and sprint to the gym after class because we want to be successful this season and give the name on our backs the reputation it deserves.

KENNEDY WILEY (#16), JUNIOR HITTER

Q: What do you like most about being part of the Lady Hawks volleyball team?

A: I absolutely love the friendships that I have made through the past two years with my team and coaches.

Q: What are your goals for this season?

A: My goal is to make the playoffs this year.

Q: Who is someone that has inspired you over your high school career?

A: My mom has always pushed me and inspired me, and I am grateful for that.

Q: What word would you use to describe Red Oak Lady Hawks volleyball?

A: Commitment.