LADY HAWKS VOLLEYBALL SPOTLIGHT: Liliann Ratliff and Kyeria Tyeskie

Liliann Ratliff (#13), Junior Defensive Specialist

Q: What do you like most about being part of the Lady Hawks volleyball team?

A: I love being a part of the Red Oak volleyball because they're all like my family. We can get on each other's last nerve, but in the end we have to get over it and work together so we can get where we want to!

Q: What are your goals for this season?

A: My goal for the season is to make it to the playoffs and get as far as we can for our seniors.

Q: How has volleyball helped your leadership skills?

A: Volleyball has helped me in many ways. It has helped me not be afraid to step up and lead in any situation.

Q: Who is someone that has inspired you over your high school career?

A: My dad, Scott Ratliff, has inspired me the most throughout my volleyball career. He encourages me to be the best I can be every day, and I have no idea where I'd be without him.

Q: What word would you use to describe Red Oak Lady Hawks volleyball?

A: If I could describe Red Oak Volleyball in one word it would be daring, because it really takes some guts!

Kyeria Tyeskie (#7), Junior Middle

Q: What do you like most about being part of the Lady Hawks volleyball team?

A: The program is challenging and it causes you to step up to the plate.

Q: What are your goals for this season?

A: To become a more consistent player.

Q: How has volleyball helped your leadership skills?

A: It’s helped me to speak up and vocalize my opinion.

Q: Who is someone that has inspired you over your high school career?

A: Coach Porter

Q: What word would you use to describe Red Oak Lady Hawks volleyball?

A: Amazing.