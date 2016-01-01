Kayla Brock signs with Lee College

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

Red Oak High School Senior, Kayla Brock, signed with Lee College to play volleyball in the fall of 2017 where she plans to major in Elementary Education.

During her senior season she had 832 assists, which ranker her second in the district, 322 service points and 222 digs.

Head Volleyball Coach Hope Porter said, “This season Kayla was one of only two seniors on the team. Kayla led this year’s team, along with her co-captain Alyssa Pevehouse, to the regional quarter-finals. She took ownership in this year’s team and was a leader by example. Not only does Kayla excel on the volleyball court, she is also an excellent student in the classroom. These two qualities will be very beneficial to her in the years to come. We wish her nothing but the best.”

She attended ROISD from kindergarten through her senior year. She has played volleyball for six years. Kayla was the setter on the junior varsity her freshman and starting setter on the varsity team her sophomore, junior and senior years.

She received Academic All District all four years of high school and Setter of the Year for the last three years.

This year Kayla was named to second team All District and voted Top Setter in DFW by vype.com. Brock is a member of the National Honor Society, participated in Partner PC and PTSA.

“I can’t wait to experience life away from home but I’m going to miss it like crazy.” said Kayla. “ I’m going to miss my teammates and coaches so much.”

Kayla is the daughter of Daron and Amy Brock, and has one brother, Peyton who graduated in 2014 and attends Sam Houston State University.