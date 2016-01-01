HONORABLE HAWK OF THE WEEK: Taylor Stanford

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

The Honorable Hawk is a senior who makes a difference at Red Oak High School. These students exemplify integrity, leadership, honesty and continually pursue excellence.

The Honorable Hawk for the week of Oct. 10 is Taylor Stanford who participates in Red Oak High School Choir and youth council at Hampton Road Baptist Church.

In her spare time Taylor enjoys singing, reading and volleyball. Her favorite subject is English and the best book she ever read was “Redeeming Love” by Francine Rivers.

Taylor’s favorite musical artist is Francesca Battistelli and the people she would most like to meet are Jesus and Francesca Battistelli.

She is most proud of when God uses her to reach others and said she gets inspiration from her Bible, her parents and her best friend.

Three words people use to describe Taylor are: Dedicated, caring, outgoing.

Taylor said she would like to know how to speak Spanish to reach the kids in Guatemala on mission trips and if she could travel anywhere, she would like to visit Spain.

She said the best advice she ever received was “Always trust in God and remember that He defines me.”