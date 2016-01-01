HONORABLE HAWK OF THE WEEK: Preston Fischer

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

The Honorable Hawk is a senior who makes a difference at Red Oak High School. These students exemplify integrity, leadership, honesty and continually pursue excellence.

The Honorable Hawk for the week of Nov. 28 is Preston Fischer, who participates in Health Occupations Students of America, and enjoys reading and computers.

Preston’s favorite subjects are History and Health Science Practicum.

The two people he would most like to meet are Thomas Jefferson and Julius Caesar, and Preston said he gets inspiration from his grandfather.

Three words people use to describe Preston are crazy, quiet and helpful.

He said he would like to know how to play the piano and if he could travel anywhere, he would like to visit Athens.

Preston said the best advice he ever received was “Life has its setbacks, but never let them deter you.”

He plans to attend Texas State Technical College after graduation.