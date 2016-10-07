HONORABLE HAWK OF THE WEEK: Noah Vaughn

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

The Honorable Hawk is a senior who makes a difference at Red Oak High School. These students exemplify integrity, leadership, honesty and continually pursue excellence.

The Honorable Hawk for the week of October 3 is Noah Vaughn who participates in Church, cross country, track, band and National Honor Society.

Noah plans to attend Texas A&M, and in his spare time he enjoys running and hanging out with friends.

His favorite subjects are Biology and Band, and the best book he ever read was “The Brothers Karamazov.”

Noah’s favorite musical artist is Summer Salt, and the people he would most like to meet are Ronald Reagan and Johnny Depp.

He is most proud of his extracurricular activities come and said he gets inspiration from “The Bible.”

Three words people use to describe Noah are: unpredictable, lively, and outgoing.

Vaughn said he would like to know how to sing well and if she could travel anywhere, he would like to visit Nassau.

Noah said the best advice he ever received was “Don’t regret anything. Everything you’ve done has led you here.”