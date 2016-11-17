HONORABLE HAWK OF THE WEEK: Mary Tibbs

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

The Honorable Hawk is a senior who makes a difference at Red Oak High School. These students exemplify integrity, leadership, honesty and continually pursue excellence.

The Honorable Hawk for the week of November 14 is Mary Tibbs, who participates in the shotgun team.

Mary enjoys competitive trap, skeet and sporting clays shooting, her favorite subjects are Partner PE and Welding, and her favorite musical artist is Cody Johnson.

The two people Mary would most like to meet are Cody Johnson and Kim Rhode, and she said she gets inspiration from her coaches and parents.

She is most proud of her national titles and three words people use to describe her are: outgoing, caring and motherly.

Mary said she would like to know how to break every target she shoots, and if she could travel anywhere, she would like to visit Australia.

She said the best advice she ever received was “Be confident. You can do anything if you are confident.

Mary plans to attend Texas A&M after graduation.