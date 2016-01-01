HONORABLE HAWK OF THE WEEK: Marissa Francis

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

The Honorable Hawk is a senior who makes a difference at Red Oak High School. These students exemplify integrity, leadership, honesty and continually pursue excellence.

The Honorable Hawk for the week of Dec. 5 is Marissa Francis, who participates in Theater production and leads Encounter Bible Study.

Marissa’s favorite subject is English, the best book she ever read was the Bible and her favorite musical artist is Steffany Gretzinger.

The two people she would most like to meet are C.S. Lewis and Jenn Johnson, and Marissa said she gets inspiration from the Bible.

Three words people use to describe Marissa are: faithful, joyful and nice.

She said she would like to know how to sing and if she could travel anywhere, she would like to visit Panama.

Marissa said the best advice she ever received was “Live life to the fullest now instead of waiting for the future.”

She plans to attend Southwestern Assemblies of God University after high school graduation.