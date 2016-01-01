HONORABLE HAWK OF THE WEEK: Fernando Carmona-Antonio

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

The Honorable Hawk is a senior who makes a difference at Red Oak High School. These students exemplify integrity, leadership, honesty and continually pursue excellence.

The Honorable Hawk for the week of Nov. 7 is Fernando Carmona-Antonio, who participates in Auto Tech.

Fernando said his hobby is cleaning the house, his favorite subject is Math and his favorite musical artist is Celso Pina.

He is most proud of his grades and three words people use to describe him are: nice, helpful and friendly.

Fernando said he would like to know how to fix cars and if he could travel anywhere, he would like to visit Mexico.

He plans to attend Texas State Technical College after graduation.