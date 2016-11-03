HONORABLE HAWK OF THE WEEK: Dylan Scheppe

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

The Honorable Hawk is a senior who makes a difference at Red Oak High School. These students exemplify integrity, leadership, honesty and continually pursue excellence.

The Honorable Hawk for the week of Oct. 31 is Dylan Scheppe, who participates in robotics.

In his spare time Dylan also enjoys longboarding and video games.

His favorite subject is Engineering and the best books he ever read were “The Inheritance” series.

Dylan’s favorite musical artist is Blue October, and the people he would most like to meet are Stephen Hawking and Jim Carrey.

He is most proud of his ability to help people and said he gets inspiration from other aspiring engineers, his teachers and his dad.

Three words people use to describe Dylan are: funny, honest and helpful.

Dylan said he would like to know how to speak French and if he could travel anywhere, he would like to visit Japan.

He said the best advice he ever received was “Don’t worry about the past, leap for the future.”