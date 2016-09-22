HONORABLE HAWK OF THE WEEK: Brady Straughan

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

The Honorable Hawk is a senior who makes a difference at Red Oak High School. These students exemplify integrity, leadership, honesty and continually pursue excellence.

The Honorable Hawk for the week of Sept. 12 is Brady Straughan, who participates in Athletic Training and National Honor Society. He plans to attend Texas A&M.

In his spare time he enjoys doing community service and spending time with his family.

Brady’s favorite subject is AP Calculus and the best books he ever read was “The Harry Potter series.”

His favorite musical artist is Garth Brooks and the people he would most like to meet are George W. Bush and Tom Hanks.

He is most proud of his mom for raising three amazing boys, including himself, and she is who he gets inspiration from.

Three words people use to describe Brady are: smart, helpful and proactive.

Straughan said he would like to know how to ride a motorcycle, but his girlfriend will not let him and if he could travel anywhere, he would like to visit Italy.

Brady said the best advice he ever received was “Under promise and over deliver.”