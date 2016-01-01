HONORABLE HAWK OF THE WEEK: Alejandro Gutierrez

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

The Honorable Hawk is a senior who makes a difference at Red Oak High School. These students exemplify integrity, leadership, honesty and continually pursue excellence.

The Honorable Hawk for the week of October 24 is Alejandro Gutierrez who participates in soccer.

Alejandro’s favorite musical artist is Alejandro Fernandez, and the people he would most like to meet are Juanes and Alejandro Fernandez.

He is most proud of being responsible and having good grades and said he gets inspiration from his dad.

Three words people use to describe Alejandro are: hard worker, nice and respectful.

Gutierrez said he would like to know how to play the guitar and if he could travel anywhere, he would like to visit Spain.

Alejandro said the best advice he ever received was “You can’t achieve in life by skipping steps. You have to go step by step.”