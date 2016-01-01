HONORABLE HAWK OF THE WEEK

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

The Honorable Hawk is a senior who makes a difference at Red Oak High School. These students exemplify integrity, leadership, honesty and continually pursue excellence.

WEEK OF SEPT. 5

The Honorable Hawk for the week of Sept. 5 is Bronson Lincks who participates in National Honor Society, Future Farmers of America and Powerlifting. Lincks plans to attend Texas A&M.

In his spare time Bronson enjoys welding, camping, hiking, hunting, weightlifting and cooking.

His favorite subject is Dual Credit Welding and the best book he ever read was “No Easy Day.”

Bronson’s favorite musical artist is George Strait, and the people he would most like to meet are Tom Hanks and George Strait.

He is most proud of obtaining the rank of Eagle Scout and said that he gets inspiration from his family, mainly his mom and grandpa.

Three words people use to describe Bronson are: dedicate, strong and faithful.

He said he would like to know how to operate heavy machinery and if he could travel anywhere, he would like to visit Europe.

Bronson said the best advice he ever received was “Trust in the Lord and live your life to the fullest and love everyone in every moment.”

WEEK OF SEPT. 12

The Honorable Hawk for the week of Sept. 12 is Samantha Wooley who participates in UIL Literary Criticism, Ready Writing and is serving as vice president for the National Honor Society. She plans to attend Texas Tech.

In her spare time Samantha enjoys karate and reading. Her favorite subject is Biology and the best book she ever read was “Milkweed.”

Samantha’s favorite musical artist is One Republic, and the people she would most like to meet are Amy Poehler and Tina Fey.

She is most proud of her progress in karate and said that she gets inspiration from her father.

Three words people use to describe Samantha are: quiet, smart and funny.

She said she would like to know how to play an instrument and if she could travel anywhere, she would like to visit Italy.

Samantha said the best advice she ever received was “Be calm and focus.”