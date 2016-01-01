Get ready for Red Oak Public Works Holiday Grease Roundup

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

Due to the fact that grease can harden in pipes causing major clogs and sewer backups, the Red Oak Public Works Department will host a Holiday Grease Roundup on Saturday Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and Monday thru Friday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Nov. 28 through Dec. 2.

The Department urges citizens to participate in recycling grease at the Public Works Department located at 411 W. Red Oak Rd. on the dates and times above.

Grease can be collected in a covered container such as a coffee can or even the container the oil came in to be transported to the donation site.

This collection is for cooking oil and grease only. Motor oil and other automotive fluids are not accepted.

All grease collected will be donated to the Dallas County Schools Alternative Fuels Program to be processed into biodiesel for school buses.