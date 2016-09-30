ELLIS COUNTY SHERIFF JOHNNY BROWN: Make an “impact” by dropping off unused meds

Mark your calendars and save the date for the upcoming fall prescription drug take-back event, which will be held Saturday, Oct. 22. This is a free service that allows you to drop off any over-the-counter and prescription pills, along with liquid medications.

Several locations will be available for your convenience. No questions are asked; you merely drive up and drop off your unused medications. Please remember that the drop-off sites aren’t able to accept inhalers and syringes.

Sheriff’s Office Deputies and officers from several of our area police departments, along with representatives of Impact Waxahachie and Impact Ennis, will be on hand at the following locations:

• Waxahachie High School parking lot, 1000 N. U.S. Highway 77, Waxahachie – 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

• Ennis – Walmart, 700 E. Ennis Ave., Ennis – 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

• Palmer – Spring Market, 428 N. Dallas St., Palmer – 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

• Italy – Police Department, 161 W. Main St., Italy – 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

• Red Oak – Brookshire’s, 105 E. Ovilla Road, Red Oak – 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

This is the seventh year your Sheriff’s Office has participated in this worthwhile event, which typically sees drug take-backs scheduled in the spring and fall of each year. More than 860 pounds of unused medications were collected earlier this year at the April take-back. Last year, more than 1,500 pounds were gathered during the spring and fall events.

Let’s keep this effort going because it benefits all of us by keeping unused medicines from falling into the wrong hands; it also helps save our environment because you’re not flushing them down a toilet into the wastewater system.

If you’d like more information, feel free to contact Impact Waxahachie at 972-937-1531, Impact Ennis at 972-921-5156 or visit online at www.dpri.com.

As always, keep our military and service personnel in your thoughts and prayers as we remember that the rights and freedoms we enjoy begin with their service and safekeeping of our great nation.

May you have a Blessed Week.

Johnny Brown has served as Sheriff of Ellis County since Jan. 1, 2009, and is a graduate of the National Sheriff’s Institute. He has been in law enforcement for more than 20 years and holds a Master’s Peace Officer’s Certificate with the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement Officer Standards and Education.