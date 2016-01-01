Ellis County Emergency Preparedness Fair held Saturday, Sept. 24

This past Saturday, hundreds of Ellis County residents toured the Ellis County Emergency Preparedness Fair held in downtown Waxahachie. Around 60 organizations, businesses, and responding agencies participated in the event.

Here are just a few of the participants: FREE food from Chick-Fil-a Waxahachie, bounce house for the kids, CPR demo, fire extinguisher training, medical helicopters, tornado pods, volunteer organizations from throughout the county including Texas Civil Defense, register to vote, drop off expired medications, car seat installation and replacement information, veterans services, 911 information, agriculture assistance before, during, after a flood , ham radio time for kids, North Texas Poison Center, electric arcing display, insurance information for flooding/fires/every day.

Others included Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Department of Emergency Management, Texas Department of State Health Services- Zika/West Nile Info.

Many of the visiotrs enjoyed free snow cones, face painting and HEB hot dogs.

Also SPCA, Senior Center, Baylor Scott and White Hospital were on hand.

Visitors got to see first hand the emergency vehicles in Ellis County including fire trucks, police cars, ambulances, and rescue boats.