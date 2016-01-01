Don’t miss “Coffee with the Chief” on Tuesday, Oct. 25

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

RED OAK – The Red Oak Chief of Police will continue his series of meetings called “COFFEE WITH THE CHIEF”. Each month the Chief selects a different local business to meet with members of the community and hear their concerns and answer questions. The meeting will last approximately one hour and afford community members an opportunity to meet and ask questions of him and his command staff.

This month’s Coffee with the Chief will be held at 8 a.m. on Oct. 25 at Cancun’s, located at 273 E. Ovilla Rd.