Damarion Arnold and Valeria Naranjo are Red Oak “Little Captains” for the football game against Lancaster

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

For each home game during the 2016 season, two elementary students who exhibit outstanding character are being selected by their principals to represent their elementary campuses at the games as “Honorary Little Captains.”

The “Little Captains” for the Oct. 22 varsity football game against Lancaster were Damarion Arnold and Valeria Naranjo from Russell P. Shupmann Elementary School.

They and their families were treated to reserved stadium seats and were able to participate in the coin toss to start the game.