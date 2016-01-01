Community unites to restore historic Samaria Baptist Church

WAXAHACHIE – The Waxahachie Project, a movement uniting leaders to work together for the good of the city, rallied to help restore the historic Samaria Baptist Church on Friday, Nov. 11 and Saturday, Nov. 12.

During a time of division in the nation, businesses, churches, schools, and government leaders in Waxahachie said they were coming together around a common goal.

At a recent breakfast, organized by the mayor’s office, Mayor Kevin Strength presented the opportunity to the 43 Senior Pastors in attendance to engage their congregations in serving a fellow church in the community.

Many responded.

“This project is ultimately not about building a building,” said Andy Lehmann, a local pastor and a leader with The Waxahachie Project. “It’s about building relationships.” A local businessman has already invested over $40,000 in the repair of the building’s foundation in preparation for the two-day “Extreme Makeover” this weekend.

More than 175 volunteers have signed up to participate, including those from local businesses, churches, and even the Waxahachie football team. They will all be coming together to assist Samaria Baptist Church with basic construction, painting, cleanup, and beautification work to restore this historic church and demonstrate unity in the community.

Students of Southwestern Assemblies of God University, located in Waxahachie, have been raising funds throughout the semester and plan to make a contribution of about $10,000 toward the project.

“In a divided nation, we need a united Church,” said Lehmann. “This is certainly one clear example of that blossoming unity in a city that has long been divided along racial lines.”

The predominantly African-American church was founded by a group of slaves in 1864 and was part of the Underground Railroad. The current church building is more than 100 years old and is of historical value in the community. It is located just east of downtown on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. at the junction of where East and West Waxahachie meet.

Contact thewaxahachieproject@gmail.com for more information.