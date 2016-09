Coffee with the Chief Sept. 21 at the Country Kitchen

By Melanie Petersen / Red Oak Record

Each month Police Chief Garland Wolf selects a different local business to meet with members of the community and hear their concerns and answer questions. The meetings last approximately one hour and afford community members an opportunity to meet and ask questions of him and his command staff.

This month’s Coffee with the Chief is at 8 a.m., Sept. 21 at the Country Kitchen, located at 279 E. Ovilla Rd.