NOVEMBER 19: Wine around in Downtown Waxahachie

Downtown Waxahachie says “CHEERS” Saturday, Nov. 19, at its Texas Wine Stroll from 4-8 p.m. Participants will sample Texas wines from Llano Estacado and Messina Hof wineries while visiting some of the best shops in Waxahachie.

Ten venues on and around the courthouse square will offer tastes of red and white wines accompanied by complimentary hors d’oeuvres.

Following the passage of a new downtown ordinance, participants will be able to carry their wine with them as they stroll through the shops.

Wine enthusiasts can pick up their wristbands with proper ID in the lobby of the Ellis County Museum, where they will receive a commemorative, etched wine glass for sampling, and a card with a map of the 10 stops and wines featured on the tour.

Guests who get their cards stamped at each venue are eligible to win up to $225 in Downtown Waxahachie Merchant gift certificates.

Only 200 tickets will be sold and they are selling fast! Pre-sale tickets are $15 and can be purchased at downtownwaxahachie.com until Nov. 17.

Tickets the day of the event are $20 at the Ellis County Museum.