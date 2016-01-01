20TH ANNIVERSARY CLASS: Become a Master Gardner

Have you recently moved to Ellis County?

There are millions moving to Texas from other states, are you one of them?

Have you lived in Ellis County a while?

Join us, the Ellis County Master Gardeners, and become a community volunteer and make new friends.

We are an educationally focused volunteer program conducted by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service of the Texas A&M University System. We are members of the local community who take an active interest in their lawns, trees, shrubs, flower and vegetable gardens. We are enthusiastic, willing to learn and help others, and able to communicate with diverse groups of people.

What sets us apart from other home gardeners is our special training in horticulture. In exchange for their training, Master Gardeners contribute time as volunteers, working through their county’s Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office to provide horticultural-related information to their communities.

Is this volunteer program for you? Do you want to learn more about the culture and maintenance of many types of plants? Are you eager to participate in a practical and intense training program? Do you enjoy sharing your knowledge with others? Do you have time to attend training and complete volunteer service hour requirements? Do you have special interests that could benefit the community or an interest in developing one (e.g., bird or butterfly knowledge, native gardens, wildflowers, etc.)? Do you have a sincere interest in nature or gardening?

If so, then become a member of the Ellis County Master Gardeners 20th Anniversary Class to be held in February 2017. Class size is limited to 25.

If you are interested, please contact the Ellis County Extension Office at 972-825-5175 as soon as possible.